Minnesota weather: Nice sunshine and much warmer Tuesday

The Brief Expect a warm, sunny and slightly breezy day on Tuesday. Highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s across much of Minnesota. Slightly cooler weather returns Wednesday, though temperatures stay above average.



Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures in the 70s and 80s across much of Minnesota.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A warm front moving through the Upper Midwest will send temperatures well above average Tuesday, though a cold front quickly follows.

The warmer weather comes with breezy conditions from the south and west at 10 to 20 mph. Expect plenty of sunshine, a few passing clouds and a touch of humidity on Tuesday.

Northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 60s, while central Minnesota climbs into the upper 70s and southwestern areas reach the low 80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 80 degrees, well above the average high of 64 degrees.

Tuesday night stays tranquil and pleasant as the breeze relaxes. Temperatures quickly cool into the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns slightly cooler but stays comfortable under mostly sunny skies and a few passing clouds. Highs reach the 60s across northern Minnesota and low 70s in the Twin Cities metro.

Temperatures dip into the upper 60s Thursday before warming back into the low 70s Friday.

Another warm-up arrives for the weekend, with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid-70s Sunday. Gusty breezes are expected both days.

Temperatures cool back into the 60s early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)