Minnesota weather: Feeling more like fall as highs return to the 60s Monday

The Brief The fall feel returns on Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Expect periods of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Warmer temperatures in the 70s return by the end of the workweek.



It’s feeling more like fall in Minnesota with seasonable temperatures and a cloudier afternoon on Monday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect morning sunshine before clouds build through the afternoon and clear out again in the evening. Winds are light from the northwest at 5–10 mph.

Temperatures are seasonable in the upper 50s and low 60s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities topping out at around 63 degrees. Overnight lows dip into the 40s, with some northern spots falling into the 30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching into the 50s up north and mid-60s in the metro.

Areas north of the I-94 corridor could see some frost early Wednesday morning ahead of a sunny afternoon. Temperatures in the metro top out in the upper 60s.

Warmer air moves in on Thursday with highs climbing back into the 70s, which will likely linger through the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)