Minnesota weather: Mild Monday with more clouds and a late day sprinkle

The Brief Monday starts sunny before more clouds arrive later in the day. Temperatures range from the upper 50s in the north to the low 70s in the southwest. A stray evening sprinkle is possible before a much warmer day on Tuesday.



Monday brings mild temperatures and increasing clouds, with a chance for a late-day sprinkle in parts of Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday starts cool, with some areas north and east of the Twin Cities metro seeing frost before temperatures warm through the day.

Highs reach the upper 50s across parts of northern Minnesota, widespread 60s across central regions and low 70s to the southwest. The Twin Cities metro tops out around 68 degrees, accompanied by southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunshine starts the day before passing clouds increase during the afternoon, bringing the opportunity for a stray sprinkle, especially just north of the Twin Cities metro. The rain will push off to the east during the evening.

Monday night stays mild with overnight lows in the 50s across much of Minnesota and cooler 40s in the north.

(FOX 9)

Minnesota extended weather forecast

What's next:

On Tuesday, expect plenty of sunshine and well above average temperatures in the 70s, with some areas approaching 80 degrees.

A cold front moves through Wednesday, bringing mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another surge of warmer air may arrive this weekend, bringing above-average temperatures. Highs could climb into the mid to upper 70s Saturday, though it will come with gusty winds. Temperatures cool slightly back into the low 70s on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)