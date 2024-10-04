Minnesota weather: Seasonable Friday ahead of windy weekend

The Brief Temperatures on Friday are seasonable with highs in the upper 60s, but warmer weather returns on Saturday. Expect blustery conditions this weekend with wind gusts of 25-35 plus mph at times. Seasonable temperatures return for Sunday before a gradual warm up during the week.



It’s another seasonable and sunny day on Friday ahead of a windy and temperature-fluctuating weekend.

Friday’s forecast

Expect a quiet, pleasant day on Friday with plenty of sunshine and southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Highs will reach the upper 60s statewide, with slightly cooler temperatures in the lower 60s across northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro will see a daytime high of 69 degrees.

Overnight, conditions will remain calm and clear as temperatures dip into the 50s statewide.

Weekend forecast

Blustery winds from the south will usher in warmer air on Saturday with highs nearing 80 degrees in the metro and southeastern Minnesota. A cold front moving in later Saturday could trigger rain showers in northeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Overall, the day will be cloudy with winds gusting at 25-35+ mph.

Sunday will remain breezy as winds switch from the northwest, bringing cooler air for highs in the mid-60s. Conditions stay clear and calm heading into the week, with a warming trend into the mid-70s by the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: