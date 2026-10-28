Minnesota weather: Tornado watch amid strong storms

The Brief A tornado watch covers the Twin Cities Metro until 9 p.m. Storms north and south of the metro are moving east-northeast at about 30 mph. Sunny, humid weather led to severe storms in late fall.



Late-October warmth and humidity set up a severe weather threat for the Twin Cities Metro on Wednesday, bringing strong storms and a tornado watch.

Strong storms, tornado watch

What we know:

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and parts of Wisconsin.

Very strong storms are morning east-northeast around 30 mph, north and south of the Twin Cities metro.

Humidity, sunshine and above average temperatures led to this late fall severe weather.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Looking ahead, temperatures will be above average but cooler. Halloween is expected to be cloudy with temperatures in the high to mid 50s.