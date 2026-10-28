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Minnesota weather: Tornado watch amid strong storms

By
FOX 9
Weather Forecast
Published October 28, 2026 5:34 PM CDT
Published October 28, 2026 5:34 PM CDT
MN weather: Severe storms roll through the state
MN weather: Severe storms roll through the state

MN weather: Severe storms roll through the state

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard gives an update on severe weather rolling through the state. 

The Brief

    • A tornado watch covers the Twin Cities Metro until 9 p.m.
    • Storms north and south of the metro are moving east-northeast at about 30 mph.
    • Sunny, humid weather led to severe storms in late fall.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Late-October warmth and humidity set up a severe weather threat for the Twin Cities Metro on Wednesday, bringing strong storms and a tornado watch. 

Strong storms, tornado watch 

What we know:

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and parts of Wisconsin. 

Very strong storms are morning east-northeast around 30 mph, north and south of the Twin Cities metro. 

Humidity, sunshine and above average temperatures led to this late fall severe weather. 

Extended forecast 

What's next:

Looking ahead, temperatures will be above average but cooler. Halloween is expected to be cloudy with temperatures in the high to mid 50s. 

Weather ForecastMinnesota