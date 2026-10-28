Minnesota weather: Tornado watch amid strong storms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Late-October warmth and humidity set up a severe weather threat for the Twin Cities Metro on Wednesday, bringing strong storms and a tornado watch.
Strong storms, tornado watch
What we know:
A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and parts of Wisconsin.
Very strong storms are morning east-northeast around 30 mph, north and south of the Twin Cities metro.
Humidity, sunshine and above average temperatures led to this late fall severe weather.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Looking ahead, temperatures will be above average but cooler. Halloween is expected to be cloudy with temperatures in the high to mid 50s.