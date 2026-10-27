What Alex Pretti’s parents found at Minneapolis memorial as justice remains out of reach

The Brief Alex Pretti's parents made their first comments to Minnesota media after 275 days of what they called false narratives about their son. They said they want more transparency from the federal government, and want the people who killed Alex Pretti brought to justice. A memorial in Minneapolis, a burial flag, and more than 2,000 letters have helped the family through a miserable year.



Alex Pretti's parents spoke publicy Tuesday for the first time about who their son was and what still leaves them frustrated.

Parents explain why they spoke now

Why they spoke up now:

Nine months of grief and frustration led Michael and Susan Pretti to make their first comments to Minnesota media. They said they are upset about 275 days of lingering false narratives about their son and a lack of transparency from the federal government.

What they want people to hear:

"Alex was our first-born son, and he was exceptionally kind and caring. He was an amazing kid. He understood right from wrong. And did not tolerate bullies. He was intensely curious and always wanted to do the right thing," said Susan Pretti, Alex Pretti's mother. "We want the world to understand who Alex really was. We want our son’s killers brought to justice once and for all."

For 37 years, Alex Pretti showed his parents who he was. For about 12 of those years, he focused that sense of justice and respect on veterans, serving them at the Minneapolis VA in research and as a nurse, and his stethoscope rested near his parents as they shared stories they never wanted to tell.

Memorial and letters keep his memory close

Why the memorial matters:

The Prettis said they have visited the place where Alex Pretti took his last breath a couple of times after watching on TV with the rest of the world as immigration agents shot and killed him while he was face down on the ground.

In a miserable year, they said the memorial has been a bright spot that shows how much Alex Pretti's life meant to his friends, neighbors and strangers. "We have been there a couple of times," said Michael Pretti, Alex Pretti's father.

What has helped the most:

The family said the letters have lifted them up the most. They said they have read every word in more than 2,000 letters and found new reasons to be proud of the man they raised.

"Nothing will bring Alex back. But the outpouring, the cards, the letters, the messages, the gifts we've received, they do help. They show that there are good people in this world," said Michael Pretti, Alex Pretti's father.

A collection of art and mementos at the scene showed the family what Alex Pretti means to Minnesotans. A veteran also gave them a burial flag, and the Prettis said they get daily updates from Colorado through social media posts showing what caretakers have found and archived as a permanent tribute.

What we don't know:

The Department of Justice responded for another FOX9 story, but it’s unclear when or if its leaders will contact the Pretti family. The family also hasn’t committed to filing a lawsuit against the government, but they’re keeping options open.