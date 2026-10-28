The Brief Shoua Her said she plans to travel to Fort Hood in Texas on Dec. 3 with her three children for Nidal Hassan's execution. Her supports Hassan's death sentence but said a firing squad is "too inhumane." She said being there could bring closure, but it will not change what her family lost when Pfc. Kham Xiong was killed in the 2009 mass shooting.



A widow of the Fort Hood shooting said she plans to travel to Texas to watch the man who killed her husband be executed.

Why she decided to go

Seeking closure:

"I think it’ll finally bring me some kind of closure," said Shoua Her, widow of Pfc. Kham Xiong.

Her said she was initially unsure about traveling to Texas to witness the execution. She said she and the couple's three children – now 17, 19 and 21 – will be there when the military executes former Army psychiatrist Nidal Hassan on Dec. 3.

Why she wants to face Hassan again

What they're saying:

"It is important because I think that I want to see him, I want to face him one last time," she said.

Her said she knows what it feels like to be in the same room with Hassan because she gave a victim impact statement at his court-martial in 2013.

"It was almost overwhelming just to face him," she recalled.

Her supports Hassan's death sentence but does not like the way the military plans to carry it out.

"I think that the firing squad is a little still too inhumane," she said.

She is also glad that the military decided against livestreaming the execution.

What Pfc. Kham Xiong's family still carries

The husband she remembers:

"He was a great guy. Very funny. Loving. Family guy," she recalled.

Xiong, of North St. Paul, was 23 when he was killed. Thirteen people died in the November 2009 mass shooting.

What their children missed:

"My daughter, she’s 21, and I’m sure she’s going to get married soon and she’s not going to have her father-daughter dance," she said. "My boys grew up not having a dad to teach them simple things like fixing cars, going fishing or, you know, sports or things like that, so it definitely impacted our lives a lot."