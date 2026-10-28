Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota; here's when

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The Brief The Holiday Train's first stop in Minnesota is set for Dec. 11 in Rochester. Canadian Pacific's goal is to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food pantry organizations. Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $28.3 million and 5.6 million pounds of food for food banks across the U.S. and Canada.



The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its way across the U.S. this holiday season, and Minnesota is set for 25 different stops by the train this year.

About the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

The backstory:

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been traveling across the U.S. and Canada every November and December for years. The goal of the journey is to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food pantry organizations.

Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $28.3 million and 5.6 million pounds of food for food banks across the U.S. and Canada.

Train schedule for Minnesota

Local perspective:

Minnesota is scheduled for 25 different stops by the Holiday Train. Here's the full schedule for when and where you'll be able to check it out this season:

Rochester: Dec.11 at 1:15 p.m. | 1605 Civic Center Drive NW

Owatonna: Dec.11 at 3:45 p.m. | 1145 Park Drive — Railway crossing near the Owatonna Bus Company

Waseca: Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. | 308 South State Street & Highway 13

Janesville: Dec. 11 at 7:15 p.m. | 236 Front St. at Veteran’s Memorial Park (Between Main St. and Craig St.)

La Crescent: Dec. 12 at 2:15 p.m. | 517 South Chestnut Street railway crossing at entrance to La Crescent maintenance building

Winona: Dec. 12 at 3:45 p.m. | 65 East Mark Street

Wabasha: Dec. 12 at 5:45 p.m. | Bruegger Park — Gambie Avenue

Red Wing: Dec. 12 at 7:15 p.m. | Bay Point Park overflow parking lot — Levee Road & Bay Point Drive

Hastings: Dec. 12 at 8:45 p.m. | 500 East Second Street

Cottage Grove: Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. | 7064 West Point Douglas Road, South of Sebian Bridge

St. Paul/Union Depot: Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. | 214 East 4 Street

Golden Valley: Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. | Golden Hills Drive

St. Louis Park: Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m. | Lake Street & Library Lane

Minneapolis: Dec. 14 at 8:15 p.m. | 37 Avenue & Stinson Boulevard

Loretto: Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. | County Road 19 railway crossing, Hennepin County

Buffalo: Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. | 5 Street Northeast

Annandale: Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. | Downtown Park - Harrison Street

Kimball: Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. | Willow Creek Park — 230 Main Street South

Glenwood: Dec. 17 at 10:15 a.m. | 20 15 Street Northeast

Alexandria: Dec. 17 at 11:45 a.m. | 8 Avenue & Nokomis

Detroit Lakes: Dec. 17 at 2:45 p.m. | Holmes Street Railroad Crossing near Holmes Community Center - 826 Summit

Mahnomen: Dec. 17 at 4:20 p.m. | US 59 & East Washington Avenue

Plummer: Dec. 17 at 6:15 p.m. | Central Avenue railway crossing

Thief River Falls: Dec. 17 at 7:45 p.m. | 405 3 Street East

Elbow Lake: Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. | U.S. State Highway 59 railway crossing

The Holiday Train is set to run from Nov. 11 through Dec. 20 this year.