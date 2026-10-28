Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota; here's when
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Fox 9) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its way across the U.S. this holiday season, and Minnesota is set for 25 different stops by the train this year.
About the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
The backstory:
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been traveling across the U.S. and Canada every November and December for years. The goal of the journey is to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food pantry organizations.
Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $28.3 million and 5.6 million pounds of food for food banks across the U.S. and Canada.
Train schedule for Minnesota
Local perspective:
Minnesota is scheduled for 25 different stops by the Holiday Train. Here's the full schedule for when and where you'll be able to check it out this season:
- Rochester: Dec.11 at 1:15 p.m. | 1605 Civic Center Drive NW
- Owatonna: Dec.11 at 3:45 p.m. | 1145 Park Drive — Railway crossing near the Owatonna Bus Company
- Waseca: Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. | 308 South State Street & Highway 13
- Janesville: Dec. 11 at 7:15 p.m. | 236 Front St. at Veteran’s Memorial Park (Between Main St. and Craig St.)
- La Crescent: Dec. 12 at 2:15 p.m. | 517 South Chestnut Street railway crossing at entrance to La Crescent maintenance building
- Winona: Dec. 12 at 3:45 p.m. | 65 East Mark Street
- Wabasha: Dec. 12 at 5:45 p.m. | Bruegger Park — Gambie Avenue
- Red Wing: Dec. 12 at 7:15 p.m. | Bay Point Park overflow parking lot — Levee Road & Bay Point Drive
- Hastings: Dec. 12 at 8:45 p.m. | 500 East Second Street
- Cottage Grove: Dec. 13 at 5:15 p.m. | 7064 West Point Douglas Road, South of Sebian Bridge
- St. Paul/Union Depot: Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. | 214 East 4 Street
- Golden Valley: Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. | Golden Hills Drive
- St. Louis Park: Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m. | Lake Street & Library Lane
- Minneapolis: Dec. 14 at 8:15 p.m. | 37 Avenue & Stinson Boulevard
- Loretto: Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. | County Road 19 railway crossing, Hennepin County
- Buffalo: Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. | 5 Street Northeast
- Annandale: Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. | Downtown Park - Harrison Street
- Kimball: Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. | Willow Creek Park — 230 Main Street South
- Glenwood: Dec. 17 at 10:15 a.m. | 20 15 Street Northeast
- Alexandria: Dec. 17 at 11:45 a.m. | 8 Avenue & Nokomis
- Detroit Lakes: Dec. 17 at 2:45 p.m. | Holmes Street Railroad Crossing near Holmes Community Center - 826 Summit
- Mahnomen: Dec. 17 at 4:20 p.m. | US 59 & East Washington Avenue
- Plummer: Dec. 17 at 6:15 p.m. | Central Avenue railway crossing
- Thief River Falls: Dec. 17 at 7:45 p.m. | 405 3 Street East
- Elbow Lake: Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. | U.S. State Highway 59 railway crossing
The Holiday Train is set to run from Nov. 11 through Dec. 20 this year.
The Source: Information for this story was found on the CPKC website and the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Schedule.