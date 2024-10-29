Minnesota weather: Filtered sunshine, record warmth for metro Tuesday

The Brief The Twin Cities metro could see record warmth on Tuesday, with a high of 80 degrees. Northern Minnesota will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s. Cooler temperatures arrive on Wednesday, along with the possibility for rain.



It's feeling more like summer in the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday with potential record-breaking heat.

Tuesday forecast

Expect a range of temperatures across the state on Tuesday. The Twin Cities metro and southeastern Minnesota are pushing for a high of around 80 degrees, well above the average of 51 degrees. It will be cooler in northern Minnesota with highs in the 50s, while areas of west and central Minnesota are slightly warmer with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The day will bring filtered sunshine with high thin clouds and southerly winds at 10-15+ mph.

Overnight and into early Wednesday, the metro and southeast areas will stay mild with lows in the 60s and 70s, while the rest of the state cools down to the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Cool down ahead

A cold front moving south and east on Wednesday kicks off a cooling trend. Temperatures will start in the 60s on Wednesday morning, but cool into the 50s for the afternoon.

Scattered rumbles and showers are expected to develop in the southeast by the afternoon. The metro is on the fringe of the system, and may see some showers, but has a higher chance of widespread rain later in the evening.

The system redevelops Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain to the metro, and potentially a few snowflakes to some areas. The rain will clear out on Thursday for a dry but cooler Halloween with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: