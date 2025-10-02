Minnesota weather: Dialing up the warmth as sunshine and 80s continue Thursday

The Brief Thursday will be sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s across Minnesota. Record heat is possible Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures in the 60s arrive early next week.



Aside from a possible stray morning sprinkle, Thursday brings plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s across Minnesota.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A stray morning sprinkle is possible before clouds clear out for a fairly sunny and hot afternoon. Expect a light southerly breeze around 5–15 mph.

Highs are in the mid to upper 80s statewide, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 86 degrees, about 20 degrees above average.

The daily forecast. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The heat continues to build on Friday with the metro trying for a high of 90 degrees, which could tie or break a daily high record.

Saturday remains hot but windy, with gusts up to 35 mph at times. The breezy conditions continue into Sunday as temperatures cool slightly into the low 80s.

This stretch of summer-like weather is wrapping up as more seasonable temperatures arrive early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)