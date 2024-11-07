Minnesota weather: A quiet and brighter day on Thursday

Patchy morning fog will give way to a brighter and more pleasant day on Thursday.

Thursday forecast

Expect some patchy fog Thursday morning, though it won’t be as widespread, dense or long lasting as Wednesday. The Twin Cities metro area and those to the south are under a dense fog advisory, which is expected to lift in the morning.

Once the fog clears, it will be a brighter day with plenty of afternoon sunshine, blue skies, and westerly breezes at 5-15 mph.

Thursday kicks off a stretch of above-average temperatures for the metro with highs in the 50s that are expected to last into next week. Minnesota will have widespread highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday, with a high of 51 degrees for the metro area.

Looking ahead

Friday looks pleasant and filled with lots of sunshine, breeze, and a few passing high clouds. Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s, above the average high of 46 degrees.

Over the weekend, the clouds return along with chances for rain. A weather system from the southwest could bring scattered showers starting Saturday afternoon and lasting through Sunday morning.

The workweek starts off on a quiet note as temperatures stay above average in the mid to upper 50s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: