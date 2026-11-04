Why ICE became a defining issue in Minnesota and beyond

The Brief Democrats in Minnesota said backlash to Operation Metro Surge helped drive turnout on Election Day. At memorials for Alex Pretti and Renee Good, Minnesotans placed "I Voted" stickers on surrounding signs and posts. Winning Democrats are split on what should happen next to ICE, from abolition to major reforms.



Backlash to Operation Metro Surge shaped Minnesota's top races and echoed in Democratic wins across the country on Election Day.

How the issue shaped Minnesota races

What we know:

On Election Day, memorials for Alex Pretti and Renee Good became part of the political message in Minnesota.

Minnesotans placed their "I Voted" stickers on surrounding signs and posts as Democrats tied the ICE surge and the killings to turnout.

In her victory speech on Tuesday night, Minnesota Gov.-elect Amy Klobuchar said, "And after the horror of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and their senseless killings, we didn't look down. We looked up. We didn't look away. We looked at each other."

Democratic candidates credited anger over Operation Metro Surge as one of the main reasons for their wins. Democrats also said ICE actions in Minnesota at the direction of President Donald Trump pushed many voters to the polls in the midterm elections.

What they're saying:

"We will rip ICE apart," said Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan during her victory speech. "And you said no more masked goons stealing our neighbors and terrorizing our communities," Flanagan said.



"They even shot and killed two Minnesotans but he couldn't make us turn on each other," said Minnesota Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison in his speech to supporters after the election was called in his favor.

How the message echoed nationally

Big picture view:

The political message did not stop in Minnesota. Democrats said people across the country used their votes to send a message, pointing to a blue wave in states like Texas where Democrats also came out on top.

"They're upset by some of the extremism now that we're seeing with masked men and unmarked vehicles kidnapping people off our streets and sometimes killing our neighbors," said Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico.