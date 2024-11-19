Minnesota weather: Showers fade early as temperatures slide on Tuesday

Morning showers will give way to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures gradually drop throughout the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday forecast

Overnight rain will gradually taper off late in the morning for the Twin Cities metro. While the rain dries out, cloudy skies will stick around for the day, accompanied by westerly breezes at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Temperatures will begin in the 50s but steadily fall, reaching the upper 40s by the afternoon, and dipping into the low 40s by the evening.

Possible snow Wednesday

Overnight, clouds will redevelop, bringing a chance for light snow on Wednesday. The snow will start in western Minnesota, where minor accumulation is possible. The snow will move eastward, bringing a few flakes to the Twin Cities metro, though it won’t amount to much.

Temperatures on Wednesday will hover around the freeze mark, though it will feel much colder with the wind. Gusty conditions persist on Thursday, before easing by the end of the week.

The rest of the week has more seasonable temperatures with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: