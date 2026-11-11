Brooklyn Center apartment parking lot gunfire: Woman charged

The Brief Saturday evening, Brooklyn Center police say gunfire followed an altercation in the Crest Apartment complex parking lot. According to police, witnesses and surveillance footage showed that a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk toward a group before someone fired a gun. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, police say a woman surrendered, and on Wednesday, Nov. 11, prosecutors filed two charges.



Police say an altercation in a Brooklyn Center apartment complex parking lot led to gunfire, a surrendered suspect and criminal charges.

Brooklyn Center parking lot shooting investigation

What we know:

Saturday evening, Nov. 7, at the Crest Apartment complex parking lot in Brooklyn Center, officers responded to reports of gunfire after an altercation involving several people, according to Brooklyn Center police.

Witnesses and surveillance footage, according to police, showed that a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk toward a group of people. Police said an individual then fired a gun.

Officers recovered three spent 9mm cartridge casings, reviewed surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses and served a search warrant at an apartment tied to the suspected shooter.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the woman suspected in the shooting voluntarily surrendered to officers, according to police. Police said the handgun believed to have been involved was also turned over to officers.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office formally charged the woman, identified as 22-year-old Tameka Shantel English, with recklessly firing a gun in the city and carrying a pistol in public without a permit.

According to the charges, English allegedly said during a FaceTime with a neighbor that she fired the gun after she said the occupants of the vehicle were trying to run her over.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether anyone was hurt or what started the altercation.