Minnesota weather: A quiet and chilly Monday with some pocket sunshine

The Brief A calm and chilly day with cloudy skies and some glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures are in the 30s across Minnesota. Warmer temperatures return on Tuesday and will stick around for the rest of the week.



Monday will be a quiet and chilly day across Minnesota with partly cloudy skies and occasional glimpses of sunshine.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, though occasional sunshine will come through.

Temperatures are below-average with widespread highs in the 30s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 35 degrees. Winds will be light from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Overnight won’t be as cold, with lows remaining in the 30s. A stray flurry is possible and clouds pass by.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Much warmer and brighter weather returns starting Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the 50s across central and southern regions, while northern Minnesota remains chilly in the 30s.

The mild temperatures continue through the remainder of the week, climbing into the 40s and low 50s before turning even warmer, hitting the upper 50s on Friday and potentially 60 degrees on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)