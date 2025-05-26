Minnesota weather: A quiet and comfortable Memorial Day

The Brief It's a sunny start to the day, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. Upper-level wildfire smoke may create a light haze in the skies on Monday. Temperatures stay comfortable with highs in the lower 70s. Scattered showers return on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday.



It's a comfortable Memorial Day with highs in the lower 70s and increasing cloud cover in the afternoon.

Memorial Day forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A bit of upper-level wildfire smoke may bring a light haze to the skies on Monday, but the overall conditions remain pleasant.

Expect a bright and sunny start to Memorial Day, with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Winds will stay light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be comfortable across the state with widespread highs in the lower 70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 71 degrees. Overnight, lows fall into the 50s across most of the state, with pocket 40s in the northeast.

(FOX 9)

Chances for scattered rain

What's next:

Tuesday brings more clouds and a chance for scattered showers. Temperatures dip slightly into the mid and upper 60s across southern and central Minnesota, and the low 70s in northern regions.

Wednesday remains unsettled with scattered showers lingering through the afternoon and highs in the upper 60s. By Thursday, temperatures warm into the mid-70s with sunnier skies.

The warm-up continues into Friday and the weekend as summer-style heat returns with highs in the 80s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: