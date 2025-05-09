Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Isanti County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Benton County, Redwood County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Kandiyohi County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Wright County, Renville County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Chisago County, Stearns County, Brown County, Pope County, Swift County, Le Sueur County, Douglas County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Jackson County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Rock County, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, Clay County, Pennington County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, Norman County, North Clearwater County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Beltrami County

Minnesota weather: Much warmer Friday; sunny and very warm weekend ahead

Published  May 9, 2025 6:16am CDT
MN weather: A much warmer day on Friday

Expect a much warmer day on Friday with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Later in the day, a cold front could bring isolated thundershowers. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.

The Brief

    • Expect a much warmer day on Friday with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies.
    • Later in the day, a cold front could bring isolated thundershowers.
    • Temperatures warm into the upper 80s this weekend and stick around through next week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday will be much warmer with highs in the 80s and a possible stray thundershower in the evening.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Temperatures will quickly warm ahead of a cold front sweeping across the state on Friday. Highs will range from the 70s to 80s, with some areas in southwestern Minnesota possibly reaching the low 90s. In the Twin Cities, temperatures will likely reach a high of around 85 degrees.  

The approaching front will bring a band of clouds that might trigger a stray thundershower this evening. Winds will stay relatively light from the southwest at 5-15 mph on Friday. 

Overnight, skies will clear as temperatures fall into the 50s across central and southern Minnesota, and into the 40s up north. 

(FOX 9)

A very warm weekend

What's next:

The stretch of above-average temperatures continues through the weekend and into next week.

Saturday will be mild with plenty of sunshine and widespread highs in the upper 70s. Southwestern Minnesota is slightly warmer with temperatures in the low 80s. 

By Sunday, temperatures warm into the upper 80s, accompanied by plenty of sunshine, though a bit of a noticeable breeze. 

Looking ahead, expect more sunshine and continued warmth, with temperatures sticking in the upper 80s. A cold arriving later in the week may bring a chance of isolated showers on Thursday.  

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

