Minnesota weather: Much warmer Friday; sunny and very warm weekend ahead

The Brief Expect a much warmer day on Friday with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Later in the day, a cold front could bring isolated thundershowers. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s this weekend and stick around through next week.



Friday will be much warmer with highs in the 80s and a possible stray thundershower in the evening.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures will quickly warm ahead of a cold front sweeping across the state on Friday. Highs will range from the 70s to 80s, with some areas in southwestern Minnesota possibly reaching the low 90s. In the Twin Cities, temperatures will likely reach a high of around 85 degrees.

The approaching front will bring a band of clouds that might trigger a stray thundershower this evening. Winds will stay relatively light from the southwest at 5-15 mph on Friday.

Overnight, skies will clear as temperatures fall into the 50s across central and southern Minnesota, and into the 40s up north.

(FOX 9)

A very warm weekend

What's next:

The stretch of above-average temperatures continues through the weekend and into next week.

Saturday will be mild with plenty of sunshine and widespread highs in the upper 70s. Southwestern Minnesota is slightly warmer with temperatures in the low 80s.

By Sunday, temperatures warm into the upper 80s, accompanied by plenty of sunshine, though a bit of a noticeable breeze.

Looking ahead, expect more sunshine and continued warmth, with temperatures sticking in the upper 80s. A cold arriving later in the week may bring a chance of isolated showers on Thursday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: