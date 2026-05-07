Minnesota weather: A brighter and warmer day on Thursday

The Brief Thursday brings a warmer, sunnier day across Minnesota with highs in the lower 60s in the Twin Cities. Temperatures are expected to climb even higher Friday before a slight weekend cooldown. A brief, light rain shower is possible early Saturday but should clear for a quiet day.



After a chilly start, the Twin Cities metro will warm back into the 60s under mostly sunny skies Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday begins on a chilly note, with some areas starting near freezing, but temperatures warm through the day thanks to increasing sunshine.

Highs climb into the low 60s across central and southern Minnesota, topping out around 61 degrees in the metro area. Northern Minnesota stays cooler, with highs in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase slightly overnight as lows dip into the 30s and 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 70 degrees, with 60s across northern Minnesota.

Temperatures ease slightly over the weekend but stay seasonable. Saturday may start with a brief, light shower early in the morning and clear for a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday stays bright and comfortable as temperatures hold in the low 60s. The warming trend resumes early next week, with temperatures climbing back into the low 70s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)