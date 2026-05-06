Minnesota weather: Cool with patchy sunshine Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday will feel more like early April with patchy sun and highs around 52 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows dip into the 30s, leading to potential frost and freezing conditions. Things turn warmer Thursday as highs climb into the 60s.



A chilly start gives way to patchy sunshine Wednesday, though temperatures stay below average across Minnesota and feel more like early April.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday starts unusually chilly across Minnesota, with MSP Airport seeing its coldest start this late in the season since 2010.

Temperatures warm into the 40s and 50s across the state. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out around 52 degrees, below the average high of 66 degrees.

Northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph add a cool edge, reinforcing that early April feel. Cloud cover lingers through much of the day, though periods of patchy sunshine are possible.

Overnight lows dip into the 30s, leading to the potential for frost and freezing conditions.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota forecast

What's next:

Thursday turns warmer with sunshine, a few passing clouds and highs in the 60s. Friday continues the warm-up, with temperatures pushing toward 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

That mild pattern holds into the weekend. Highs reach the low 70s on Saturday, with a slight chance for a sprinkle. Mother’s Day on Sunday looks pleasant, with sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Temperatures stay in the upper 60s and low 70s heading into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)