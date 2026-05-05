Motorcyclist serious injured after crashing into car in Brooklyn Park

The Brief A motorcyclist has serious injuries after the driver collided with a car in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening. The driver of the car was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Police did not say what caused the crash.



A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening.

Brooklyn Park motorcycle crash

What we know:

According to Brooklyn Park police, around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a car between a car and a motorcycle on West Broadway and 64th Avenue North.

At the scene, officers found the motorcycle rider with serious injuries. The motorcyclist was then taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said.

Police say parts of West Broadway were closed due to the crash investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what caused or led up to the crash.

It was not said if the car driver suffered any injuries.