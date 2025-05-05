Minnesota weather: Pleasant and sunny Monday; beautiful workweek ahead

The Brief The week will be filled with plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 77 degrees. There's a slight cool down midweek, but temperatures will warm back nicely for the weekend.



It’s shaping up to be a beautiful week in Minnesota, with above-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday will be mostly sunny throughout the state, with just a few passing clouds possible in southeastern Minnesota.

Highs across the state range in the mid to upper 70s, with some reaching into the low 80s. The Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 77 degrees, well above the average high of 65 degrees.

Winds will be light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunny week ahead

What's next:

Tuesday is more of the same with plenty of sunshine, and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to low 80s.

A weak cold front is expected to move into the state Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing a slight cool down, with temperatures in the 70s, which is still above average.

By the end of the week, temperatures warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s, continuing into the weekend.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: