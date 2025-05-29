Minnesota weather: Brighter and warmer Thursday, but chance of showers remains

The Brief Slightly warmer temperatures return Thursday, with highs in the 70s. While there will be more sunshine, scattered showers are possible throughout the day. Wildfire smoke from Canada entering the state could lead to hazy sunshine in the coming days.



Thursday brings a bit more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, though scattered showers are still possible throughout the day.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect scattered light morning showers followed by patchy afternoon sunshine. A few pop-up downpours or isolated rumbles could redevelop later in the day. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Wildfire smoke from Canada will drift into the state on Thursday, prompting an air quality alert for northeastern Minnesota. The upper-level smoke will likely linger in the coming days, making for some hazy sunshine.

Temperatures are closer to seasonable, with highs in the 70s across most of the state, and pocket upper 60s in southern areas. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 72 degrees.

Overnight, the clouds will gradually clear to the south and southeast as temperatures dip into the 50s.

Hazy sunshine and rising heat

What's next:

Friday brings hazy sunshine, due to upper-level wildfire smoke in the state. Temperatures will warm into the 80s to close out the workweek.

The humidity begins to increase over the weekend, shifting from toasty-style warmth to a more humid, sticky feel by Sunday.

Looking ahead to Monday, highs will approach 90 degrees before a cold front moves in, bringing temperatures back into the 70s by midweek.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: