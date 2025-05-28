Minnesota weather: Another fairly gloomy Wednesday as scattered showers linger

The Brief Light scattered rain showers are possible on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler, with a high of around 67 degrees in the metro. Warmer weather returns by the end of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s.



It’s another damp and cool day with pop-up showers and highs in the 60s.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect fairly cloudy skies and light northeast winds at 5-10 mph on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side, with widespread highs in the 60s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 67 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day. In the metro, light showers may begin in the early morning and linger through midday, becoming more spotty by the afternoon and evening.

Clouds will linger overnight as the rain tapers off and temperatures dip into the 50s.

Warming trend ahead

What's next:

Thursday will be drier overall, with more sunshine and highs in the 70s. However, isolated showers and rumbles could develop by the afternoon or evening.

The humidity will begin to increase over the weekend, shifting from toasty-style warmth to a more humid, sticky feel by Sunday and into early next week.

