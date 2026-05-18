Minnesota weather: Quiet before storm chances return Monday evening

The Brief Most of Monday stays quiet with patchy sunshine and highs in the 60s. Storm chances return to Minnesota on Monday evening. There is a level 1 and level 2 threat of severe weather. Showers linger overnight before clearing for a drier day on Tuesday.



Monday is fairly quiet before scattered storm chances return to Minnesota in the evening.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Most of Monday stays fairly quiet across Minnesota, with cloudy skies and patchy sunshine at times. Winds stay light out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures climb into the 60s across much of central and southern Minnesota, with some 70s possible in southeastern parts of the state. Northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 68 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Rain returns:

Storm chances return later in the afternoon and evening. The Twin Cities metro remains under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, while southeastern Minnesota faces a level 2 slight risk.

The primary risks of these storms include strong winds and heavy downpours, though hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Severe outlook map for May 18, 2026. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

A few scattered showers may linger early Tuesday morning before conditions dry out later in the day. Clouds gradually break for some late sunshine, though temperatures stay cooler in the 50s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday as temperatures rebound into the 60s.

The warming trend continues through the second half of the week, with highs reaching the upper 60s Thursday and climbing into the 70s for Memorial Day weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: