Flanders Fire grows to about 1,200 acres, 0% containment

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The Brief State officials say the Flanders Fire near Breezy Point in Crow Wing County has grown to 1,200 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Evacuations and road closures remain in effect. Crews are working to build containment lines to protect structures.



The Flanders Fire near Breezy Point in Crow Wing County has grown to about 1,200 acres as crews work to contain the flames.

This comes as Minnesota Gov. Walz announced the mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard to respond to wildfires across the state.

State coordinates response to Flanders Fire

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Command Incident System (MNICS) reports that it took over response to the fire at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Evacuations are still in effect as the fire remains active and unpredictable. County Road 11 is closed from County Road 3 in Cross Lake east to State Highway 6, and the public is urged to stay out of the area for their own safety and that of firefighters.

Teams are expected to continue mop-up efforts and extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

By the numbers:

The Flanders Fire, burning about 10 miles east of Breezy Point in Crow Wing County, has grown to 1,200 acres with no containment reported yet.

State officials are utilizing 100 personnel for fire containment efforts.

Firefighters are using bulldozers and tracked vehicles with water tanks to form a containment line from Flanders Lake to Pine River.

Image shared by Crow Wing County shows the area residents are told to evacuate. (Supplied)

What you can do:

Authorities say the Crosslake Community Center at 14126 Dagget Pine Road is serving as a temporary evacuation point (TEP)

The public is asked to follow all evacuation orders and closures, and to check the Crow Wing County website for the latest updates.

DNR burning restrictions are also in effect for the area.