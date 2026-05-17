Stewart Trail Fire: 34 structures lost, fire 30% contained

The Brief Officials say the Stewart Trail Fire, about three miles north of Two Harbors, has burned 355 acres as of Sunday morning. Firefighters have contained 30% of the fire, but 34 structures have been lost to the fire and parts of Highway 61 remain closed. Evacuations are ongoing, and a Temporary Flight Restriction is in place. Rain is expected to fall in the area late Sunday afternoon.



The Stewart Trail Fire has destroyed 34 structures, including eight primary buildings and 26 outbuildings, as firefighters work to contain the flames.

This comes as the Minnesota National Guard was mobilized on Sunday in response to wildfires bring across the state.

Stewart Trail Fire containment efforts continue

By the numbers:

The Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) said in a Sunday morning update that the Stewart Trail Fire is now 30% contained.

There are also a total of 77 personnel battling the fire by operating bulldozers, monitoring areas for flare-ups, and flying aircraft to limit the fire's spread.

State officials estimate the size of the fire to be about 355 acres, down from the estimate of 376 acres released on Saturday.

U.S. Highway 61 remains closed at County Highway 2 in Two Harbors and at County Highway 106 in Castle Danger, with a detour set up from Silver Bay to Two Harbors.

The MNICS adds that local firefighters are working to protect structures by removing hot spots within 50 feet of buildings and that they will increase this buffer by 100 feet as mop-up efforts continue.

Evacuation efforts and flight restrictions

What they're saying:

State officials have a temporary flight restriction in place and are warning the public to not fly drones in the area.

Residents can find evacuation details here.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

What's next:

Up to one inch of rain is expected to fall in the area late Sunday afternoon.

State officials add that shifting wind gusts with increasing speeds could impact firefighting efforts.