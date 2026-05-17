Minnesota wildfires: Governor mobilizes National Guard to respond

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency to address wildfires in northern Minnesota. Major fires are burning in Lake, Crow Wing, and St. Louis Counties, with evacuations and state resources mobilized. The emergency order allows the Minnesota National Guard to help and remains in effect until conditions improve or June 7, 2026.



The Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized to assist in fighting wildfires across the state.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz say the order allows the state to fully mobilize resources to protect lives, support evacuations, and help communities recover.

Governor Walz declares peacetime emergency as wildfires spread

What they're saying:

Minnesota Governor Walz released the following statement on the National Guard deployment:

"Unpredictable and fast-moving wildfires are putting Minnesota communities at risk. This emergency declaration ensures we can fully mobilize the resources needed to protect lives, support evacuations, and help communities respond and recover. I’m grateful to the firefighters, members of the Minnesota National Guard, and all our first responders working around the clock to keep Minnesotans safe."

The governor's office adds that the state's Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), which is part of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, is coordinating closely with state and local partners to support fire suppression, evacuation efforts, and emergency response operations.

Other agencies include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center.

By the numbers:

Among the largest active fires are the Steward Trail Fire near Two Harbors, estimated at 355 acres, and the Flanders Fire in Crow Wing County, estimated at 1,100 acres as of Sunday morning.

What's next:

The peacetime emergency is effective immediately and will remain until emergency conditions subside or June 7, 2026.

Dig deeper:

The full executive order can be read below: