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Minnesota wildfires: Governor mobilizes National Guard to respond

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Published  May 17, 2026 11:17am CDT
Wildfires
FOX 9
Stewart Trail Fire: Crews continue containment response

Stewart Trail Fire: Crews continue containment response

Firefighters are continuing to battle the Stewart Trail Fire in northern Minnesota. FOX 9's Leah Beno spoke with Minnesota Incident Command System Public Information Officer Sarah Shapiro for the latest details.

The Brief

    • Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency to address wildfires in northern Minnesota.
    • Major fires are burning in Lake, Crow Wing, and St. Louis Counties, with evacuations and state resources mobilized.
    • The emergency order allows the Minnesota National Guard to help and remains in effect until conditions improve or June 7, 2026.

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized to assist in fighting wildfires across the state. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz say the order allows the state to fully mobilize resources to protect lives, support evacuations, and help communities recover.

Governor Walz declares peacetime emergency as wildfires spread 

MN wildfires: Crews battle Flanders, Stewart Trail fires

MN wildfires: Crews battle Flanders, Stewart Trail fires

Firefighters are battling two large wildfires in northern Minnesota on Saturday. The Stewart Trail fire near Two Harbors is an estimated 376 acres and 0% contained. The Flanders fire in Crow Wing County has grown to 600 acres and is also 0% contained.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Governor Walz released the following statement on the National Guard deployment:

"Unpredictable and fast-moving wildfires are putting Minnesota communities at risk. This emergency declaration ensures we can fully mobilize the resources needed to protect lives, support evacuations, and help communities respond and recover. I’m grateful to the firefighters, members of the Minnesota National Guard, and all our first responders working around the clock to keep Minnesotans safe."

The governor's office adds that the state's Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), which is part of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, is coordinating closely with state and local partners to support fire suppression, evacuation efforts, and emergency response operations.

Other agencies include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center.

MN wildfires: Flanders fire burns over 1.1k acres

MN wildfires: Flanders fire burns over 1.1k acres

A wildfire burning in Crow Wing County has quickly expanded to over 1,100 acres on Saturday. This comes as fire crews have contained about 30% of a wildfire north of Two Harbors. FOX 9 Leon Purvis reports.

By the numbers:

Among the largest active fires are the Steward Trail Fire near Two Harbors, estimated at 355 acres, and the Flanders Fire in Crow Wing County, estimated at 1,100 acres as of Sunday morning.

What's next:

The peacetime emergency is effective immediately and will remain until emergency conditions subside or June 7, 2026.

Dig deeper:

The full executive order can be read below:

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota Governor's Office and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

WildfiresTim WalzMinnesota