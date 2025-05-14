Minnesota weather: A summer-like day on Wednesday with heat and humidity

The Brief Temperatures remain above-average with a high of around 86 degrees in the metro. Rain and storm chances are possible in southwestern Minnesota from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Storm chances return on Thursday, with a level 2 slight risk of severe weather in the metro.



It's feeling more like summer on Wednesday with humid conditions and temperatures in the 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect a warm and more humid day on Wednesday, with increasing clouds in the afternoon and southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid to borderline upper 80s statewide. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 86 degrees.

Scattered storms may develop in southwestern Minnesota later in the day on Wednesday, and continue into early Thursday. While the Twin Cities metro will stay mostly dry, an isolated shower or rumble can’t be ruled out.

This system carries a level 1 marginal risk of severe weather for areas south of I-94 and west of I-35, while very southwestern Minnesota faces a level 2 slight risk.

(FOX 9)

Storm chances Thursday

Thursday's forecast:

Rain chances increase on Thursday with showers possible in the morning and a second round of storms expected in the afternoon.

The Twin Cities metro is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather, while parts of northern, central and southern Minnesota will fall under a level 1 marginal risk during the afternoon hours. Strong gusting winds of over 45 mph are possible behind the system.

What's next:

Friday turns much cooler and unsettled, with scattered showers and highs in the 60s. Saturday remains dry but even cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s on Sunday and heading into next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: