Minnesota weather: Sunny and quiet on Friday as our warm up continues

It's a quiet end to the workweek with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures across much of Minnesota.

Above-average temperatures are expected in the week ahead, helping melt some of the midweek snowfall. While the average high is 37 degrees, the metro will experience temperatures in the 40s and 50s over the next several days.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s across central and southern Minnesota, while northern regions are slightly cooler in the 20s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 40 degrees.

Expect a light northwest breeze of 5-10 mph to accompany a mostly sunny day.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 20s, with a few clouds moving in.

Warm and pleasant weekend

What's next:

The weekend is shaping up to be pleasant with above-average temperatures. On Saturday, early morning clouds will clear for a mostly sunny day. The metro area will see a high of around 47 degrees, while western Minnesota could reach the 50s.

By Sunday, temperatures climb into the lower 50s in the metro, while some areas in western Minnesota could reach 60 degrees.

Temperatures remain steady in the upper 50s for Monday before cooling slightly into the upper 40s by midweek.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: