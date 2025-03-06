Minnesota weather: Seasonable temps to finish the work week, 50s next week

The Brief Thursday will be filled with plenty of sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 38 degrees. Expect seasonable temperatures to finish out the work week before warming into the 40s and 50s in the days ahead.



Expect plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s for your Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s across much of the state, which will help melt some of Wednesday’s snowfall.

Northern Minnesota will experience slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the 20s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 38 degrees.

Expect a southwest breeze of 5-15 mph to accompany a mostly sunny day. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the teens, with a few clouds moving in.

Temperatures gradually warming

What's next:

Friday is more of the same with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some areas in west central Minnesota may even reach into the 40s.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm heading into the weekend and next week.

The weekend is shaping up to be pleasant and quiet with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the 40s. By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will warm into the 50s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: