Minnesota weather: Mostly sunny, quiet Monday ahead of an active Tuesday

The Brief Monday will be calm and mostly sunny with light winds. Temperatures are slightly below-average with a high of around 39 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. A system arrives on Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain and snow chances for much of Minnesota.



The Twin Cities will have a quiet and mostly sunny Monday, with light winds and highs in the upper 30s.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday will see below-average temperatures statewide, with highs raining from the 30s to the 40s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 39 degrees.

The day will start with a few morning clouds, which will clear for a mostly sunny afternoon. Winds are calm from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Overnight, skies are mostly clear as temperatures in the metro dip into the mid and upper 20s.

Chances for snow and rain

What's next:

Tuesday will begin quiet, though a system approaching in the afternoon will bring an increase in cloud cover and the chance for snow and rain. Areas in central and northern Minnesota are under a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, with the chance for measurable snowfall.

The rain will transition to snow for the metro and southern Minnesota on Wednesday. The day will feature on-and-off rain showers, though it likely won't be a total washout. The remainder of the week looks calm with more sunshine and temperatures in the 40s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: