Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, South Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Douglas County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, North Clearwater County, North Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, Wilkin County, Norman County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Becker County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, Clay County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Isanti County, Meeker County, Sherburne County, Morrison County, Wright County, Stearns County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Mille Lacs County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Douglas County, Swift County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Stevens County

Minnesota weather: Mostly sunny, quiet Monday ahead of an active Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 31, 2025 6:42am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Mostly sunny and quiet day on Monday

Monday will be quiet with mostly sunny skies and below-average temperatures in the upper 30s. The start of April on Tuesday will be more active with chances for rain and snow in Minnesota. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed has your forecast.

The Brief

    • Monday will be calm and mostly sunny with light winds.
    • Temperatures are slightly below-average with a high of around 39 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.
    • A system arrives on Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain and snow chances for much of Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities will have a quiet and mostly sunny Monday, with light winds and highs in the upper 30s. 

Monday's forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Monday will see below-average temperatures statewide, with highs raining from the 30s to the 40s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 39 degrees. 

The day will start with a few morning clouds, which will clear for a mostly sunny afternoon. Winds are calm from the northwest at 5-10 mph. 

Overnight, skies are mostly clear as temperatures in the metro dip into the mid and upper 20s. 

Chances for snow and rain 

What's next:

Tuesday will begin quiet, though a system approaching in the afternoon will bring an increase in cloud cover and the chance for snow and rain. Areas in central and northern Minnesota are under a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, with the chance for measurable snowfall. 

The rain will transition to snow for the metro and southern Minnesota on Wednesday. The day will feature on-and-off rain showers, though it likely won't be a total washout. The remainder of the week looks calm with more sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. 

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: 

