Minnesota weather: Cold Friday, windy and warmer Saturday

The Brief It's a cold and breezy Friday with below-average temperatures in the 30s. Winds ease overnight before a gusty and much warmer day on Saturday. Temperatures climb into the 60s and near 70 by Sunday and Monday.



A cold and breezy Friday will give way to much warmer temperatures in Minnesota this weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Temperatures climb into the upper 30s in the metro area, but northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like the 20s. Areas up north will feel like the teens and single digits.

Friday night turns calmer as winds ease under mostly clear skies. Lows dip into the 20s across much of the state.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Weekend forecast:

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, along with gusty southwest winds. Highs climb into the upper 50s, with wind gusts reaching into the 30 mph range.

Sunday turns even warmer, with highs nearing 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

What's next:

Monday remains mild, with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible Tuesday as another system moves through. Temperatures cool back into the 50s and 40s by midweek, with additional shower chances by Thursday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)