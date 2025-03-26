Minnesota weather: Midweek mellow as we're bright and seasonably mild

The Brief The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 55 degrees on Wednesday. The day will end on a cloudy note, with chances for light rain after sunset. Thursday is looking sunny and warm with highs in the 60s. Friday could see temperatures range from the 20s to 80s across the state.



Expect a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 50s, and a chance of light rain later in the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the low to mid-50s across much of the state. The Twin Cities metro daytime high will be around 55 degrees, warmer than the average high of 47 degrees.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, but clouds will return later in the day along with chances of rain mainly along the Interstate 94 corridor. Winds will be light from the west at 5-10 mph.

Overnight, skies will remain fairly cloudy with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Looking ahead

What's next:

Thursday will bring solid sunshine after morning clouds and pocket drips move out. Temperatures will stay above average, with highs in the 50s and 60s across much of the state, though areas near the Canadian border will be slightly cooler in the 30s.

Friday could bring a dramatic temperature swing across Minnesota due to an incoming front, with highs ranging from the upper 20s in northern regions to the lower 80s in the south.

The weekend will see a cool down with highs in the 40s and the potential for a rainy mix for Saturday. The start of next week is expected to be cooler with highs in the 40s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: