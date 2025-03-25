Minnesota weather: Occasional sunshine, stray late day drips on Tuesday

The Brief Expect a mostly seasonable day on Tuesday with occasional sunshine and isolated showers. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 50 degrees. The warming trend continues through the end of the week, along with more chances for rain.



Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds ahead of rain chances later in the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s a fairly seasonable Tuesday with periods of sunshine and clouds and light northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. Isolated showers could develop later in the day and early evening.

Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s across much of Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 50 degrees.

Overnight stays quiet with a few passing clouds and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Warming trend, chances for rain

What's next:

Wednesday begins with sunshine before clouds increase in the afternoon, setting the stage for stray rain showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-50s.

A warming trend continues through the end of the week, as temperatures flirt with 60 degrees. However, an approaching front may influence just how warm or cool it gets on Friday.

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend, along with rain chances on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: