Minnesota weather: Seasonable sunshine with lighter breezes Monday

The Brief Winds will ease a bit on Monday, though there will be a slight breeze at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are slightly above average, with a high of around 49 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. A stray sprinkle is possible in the overnight hours with chances for light rain later in the day on Tuesday.



Expect a sunny and slightly breezy Monday before clouds increase later in the day.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures in parts of central and southwestern Minnesota will reach the lower 50s while the rest of the state will see highs in the 30s and 40s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 49 degrees.

Expect solid sunshine for much of the state on Monday, though clouds will gradually increase from the south and west later in the day due to a clipper system moving by. Winds will be a bit calmer, with a northwesterly breeze at 10-15 mph.

As the clouds roll in, a few sprinkles may develop from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Overnight temperatures in the metro stay mild with lows in the 30s.

(FOX 9)

Light rain showers and cloudy

What's next:

Tuesday will bring a bit more cloud cover and patchy sun, along with the chance for a light afternoon or evening rain shower in the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures will range from the 40s and 50s across Minnesota.

A flake or flurry is possible on Wednesday morning, though it won’t amount to anything. Clouds will clear by the afternoon, giving way to sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s as the workweek comes to a close. However, a cool down and chances of rain are possible this weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: