Minnesota weather: A perfectly seasonable, bright, and quiet Monday

The Brief Expect widespread highs in the 40s for much of Minnesota on Monday. A stray sprinkle is possible in the evening as clouds increase. A warming trend continues midweek with highs in the 50s and 60s.



A seasonable Monday brings morning sunshine and highs in the 40s to much of Minnesota before clouds increase in the afternoon.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday starts bright and tranquil across Minnesota, with plenty of sunshine through the midday hours before clouds gradually increase in the afternoon. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out in the evening.

Temperatures remain seasonable, with widespread 40s and some low 50s across central and southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out around 48 degrees, while northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 30s.

Overnight it remains fairly quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The warming trend continues into Tuesday, with light southerly winds and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs reach the 50s across much of the state, while northeastern Minnesota remains cooler in the 30s.

Wednesday turns even warmer, with temperatures climbing into the 60s in the metro area. Thursday brings the chance for rain, followed by highs in the 50s.

Temperatures will dip back into the 40s Friday before rebounding again for the weekend, with highs returning to the 50s and 60s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)