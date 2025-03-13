Minnesota weather: Bright, warmer and a little breezy on Thursday

The Brief Thursday is warm, bright and a bit breezy with southeasterly winds at 10-20 mph. Above-average temperatures continue on Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be even warmer with widespread highs in the 70s, and a chance for storms in parts of Minnesota.



Thursday will be quiet and warm with filtered sunshine and a bit of a breeze.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s a fairly quiet day on Thursday with southeast winds at 10-20 mph and filtered sunshine.

Temperatures remain above average, reaching the 60s and 70s across central and southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 66 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures will remain mild with lows in the 50s. If you’re hoping to watch the total lunar eclipse early Friday morning, expect a few passing clouds in the metro, but the moon should still be visible at times.

(FOX 9)

Storm chances on Friday, colder weekend

What's next:

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, a steady breeze, and continued warmth with widespread highs in the 70s.

A system moving in from the southwest could bring the first chance of severe weather this season. There’s a marginal risk of severe weather in the Twin Cities on Friday night, including gusty winds and the potential for large hail. Meanwhile, southeastern Minnesota is under a level 2 slight risk for severe storms.

Saturday morning could see chances of rain in the metro, with the potential for a few snowflakes in the afternoon as temperatures drop throughout the day. The bulk of the snow is expected to stay in western Minnesota.

Sunday will be chilly and breezy with highs in the 30s, but temperatures will warm back into the 50s next week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: