Minnesota weather: Pleasant Wednesday, warmer temps to end the workweek

The Brief Temperatures will stay above average, ranging from the mid to upper 50s across much of Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 58 degrees. Temperatures continue to climb into the 60s and 70s to end the workweek.



Expect a pleasant and bright day on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and light, variable winds.

Temperatures will stay above average, ranging from the mid to upper 50s across much of Minnesota. The average high is 40 degrees.

In the Twin Cities, temperatures will climb to around 55 degrees in the afternoon, and top out at around 58 degrees later in the day. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 30s in the metro, while northern Minnesota cools into the 20s.

Windy but warm end of the workweek

What's next:

Thursday brings even warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will shift to the south-southeast, with gusts reaching 20 to 30 mph in west central Minnesota.

The winds will persist over the next couple of days. Friday is warm but breezy with temperatures climbing into the 70s. A system moving in on Friday night may bring scattered showers and a few rumbles.

Saturday will see temperatures fall into the 40s during the day, and dipping into the 20s overnight. Sunday will be chilly with highs only reaching the 30s. Temperatures will warm at the start of the week, reaching the low to mid-50s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: