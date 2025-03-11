Minnesota weather: Back to seasonable sunshine for Tuesday

The Brief Expect more seasonable temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. A warming trend kicks off midweek, bringing potential record-breaking warmth on Thursday and Friday. Friday night thunderstorms could transition into a rain-snow mix on Saturday for a chilly weekend.



Tuesday is a more seasonable day with highs in the 40s and plenty of sunshine for the metro.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s a quiet and more seasonable day on Tuesday with northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Central and southern Minnesota will enjoy mostly sunny skies, though northern regions will experience increased cloud cover.

A recent cold front will keep temperatures closer to average on Tuesday, with highs in the 40s for much of the state, and slightly cooler in the 20s and 30s up north. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 43 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s area wide. A clipper system will also pass near the Canadian border, bringing flurry chances up north and increased cloud coverage in the metro.

Significant warming trend ahead

What's next:

A warming trend begins on Wednesday as southerly winds help push temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s across central and southern Minnesota.

By Thursday and Friday, record warmth is possible with highs reaching around 67 on Thursday and into the low 70s on Friday.

Friday night brings a chance for thunderstorms, which transitions into a rain-snow mix by Saturday. A sharp cool down follows on Sunday, with highs dropping into the 30s. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s by Monday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: