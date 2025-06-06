Minnesota weather: Morning showers move out for a cooler Friday afternoon

The Brief Morning rain clears for a mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Spotty showers return this weekend, though it won't be a washout. After a cooler Monday, temperatures will warm back into the 80s by midweek.



Morning showers will give way to a cloudy afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Rain showers moving through Friday morning will taper off by midday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy in the afternoon with occasional pockets of sunshine. Winds stay light from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures are slightly below average, ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 71 degrees, with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Rain showers this weekend

What's next:

The weekend won’t be a total washout, but there are plenty of chances for rain. Spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon in the Twin Cities metro, followed by a second round of rain from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Upper-level wildfire smoke will likely return by Sunday, bringing hazier skies into early next week.

Looking ahead, it’s a chillier start on Monday with highs in the upper 60s, but temperatures will warm nicely into the 80s by midweek.

