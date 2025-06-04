Minnesota weather: Blue sky and pleasant with much cleaner air Wednesday

The Brief The wildfire smoke is pushing out of the state and drastically improving air quality on Wednesday. Temperatures are comfortable with highs in the mid-70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 77 degrees. Widespread rain chances return on Friday.



The sunshine and blue skies return on Wednesday as the wildfire smoke clears out, drastically improving air quality in the Twin Cities metro.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Patchy morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies with a few puffy clouds in the afternoon. There’s hardly a breeze on Wednesday with westerly winds at around 5 mph.

Air quality will be noticeably better throughout the day as wildfire smoke moves out of the state. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency air quality alert for much of Minnesota is set to lift at noon.

Temperatures will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 77 degrees. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.

Chances for rain

What's next:

Thursday is more of the same with increasing cloud cover, though there's a chance for isolated light showers north of the Interstate 94 corridor.

By Friday, widespread rain returns to parts of northern and central Minnesota. A northwest flow kicks in on Sunday, bringing wildfire smoke back into the upper-level atmosphere, along with additional chances for rain.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: