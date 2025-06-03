Air quality for Minnesota remains unhealthy due to wildfire smoke

The Brief Wildfire smoke from Canada is causing poor air quality across much of Minnesota on Tuesday. Many people will be able to see and smell the smoke. Showers and storms could help improve the air quality for some areas of Minnesota, but unhealthy air quality is expected to continue into Wednesday.



It smells like a bonfire outside on Tuesday due to another day of poor air quality caused by smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

Poor air quality Tuesday due to wildfire smoke

Local perspective:

A batch of heavy surface Canadian wildfire smoke is pushing through Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday, prompting the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue an air quality alert through noon Wednesday.

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Rainy start Tuesday as wildfire smoke leads to poor air quality

The wildfires in Canada have produced large amounts of smoke, which has pushed into Minnesota behind a cold front, the MPCA says. Concentrations of surface-based smoke are high enough for people to see and smell the smoke.

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz says the wildfire smoke from Canada is creating some of the poorest air quality for the Twin Cities metro within the past couple of decades. The Twin Cities is under a "very unhealthy" air quality category on Tuesday morning, which the metro has only seen a couple of times.

Tuesday's overall air quality forecast lists the Twin Cities and much of south-central and northeastern Minnesota as having "unhealthy" air quality, while the southern and portions of central Minnesota have "unhealthy for sensitive groups" air quality. Northwestern Minnesota's air quality is listed as "moderate" in Tuesday's forecast.

As of Tuesday morning, the MPCA says the cold front has entered southeastern Minnesota, bringing smoke with it. The MPCA says thunderstorms have developed in the vicinity of the cold front, which have the potential to help clean the air. That being said, it is not expected to eliminate poor air quality all together.

While the rain moves out on Tuesday, the clouds and smoky skies persist. Wildfire smoke from Canada will be noticeable at ground level in the Twin Cities metro area, with an air quality alert in effect through Wednesday morning. The smoke is expected to gradually shift eastward in the evening and overnight hours.

The MPCA says poor air quality may linger from Tuesday into Wednesday across areas in and around Lake Superior.

"Cleaner air will move across the state from northwest to southeast with time through Wednesday. Models indicate that additional heavy surface smoke from Canadian wildfires may stay near or north of the Minnesota/Canadian border for the second half of the work week," the MPCA's forecast discussion says.