Minnesota weather: Beautiful Thursday before major heat arrives next week

The Brief Thursday brings plenty of afternoon sunshine and light northerly winds. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 76 degrees. Temperatures climb into the 90s by Sunday and linger into next week.



A beautiful Thursday brings sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s before major heat arrives this weekend and lingers into next week.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

A few morning clouds will clear and give way to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Expect light northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures climb into the 70s statewide. The Twin Cities metro tops out around 76 degrees, slightly below the average high of 82 degrees.

Thursday night stays quiet and mild, with passing clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns a little warmer as highs climb into the low 80s under a mix of sunshine and passing clouds. Northern Minnesota stays a bit cooler in the 70s.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. Saturday stays mostly sunny and breezy, with highs reaching the mid-80s. Sunday turns hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s.

The heat lingers into next week as temperatures hold in the 90s. Heat index values could reach the triple digits on Monday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)