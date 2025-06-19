Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine before turning stormy Thursday night

The Brief Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s across much of the state. Rain showers and storms are likely to develop in central Minnesota Thursday night into Friday morning. An excessive heat watch is in effect for the weekend, with feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees.



A warm and sunny Thursday gives way to rain and storms at night.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and light westerly winds at 5-15 mph.

Highs reach the mid-80s for much of Minnesota, with slightly cooler temperatures in northeastern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 86 degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible in northern Minnesota during the day. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning for central Minnesota.

Hazy, hot and humid weekend

What's next:

Friday turns more humid with dew points climbing into the low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

An extreme heat watch is in effect for central and southern Minnesota this weekend, expanding into northern regions on Sunday. Temperatures in the low and mid-90s will combine with tropical-style humidity and push the heat index values above 100 degrees.

Storm chances return early next week, along with more comfortable highs in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: