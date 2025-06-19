Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine before turning stormy Thursday night

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
9
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Big Stone County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Chisago County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Todd County, McLeod County, Swift County, Steele County, Stevens County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Stearns County, Le Sueur County, Benton County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Anoka County, Brown County, Sherburne County, Pope County, Rice County, Ramsey County, Isanti County, Morrison County, Waseca County, Wright County, Goodhue County, Mille Lacs County, Watonwan County, Kanabec County, Martin County, Washington County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Douglas County, Yellow Medicine County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Meeker County, Renville County, Faribault County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County

Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine before turning stormy Thursday night

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 19, 2025 6:15am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Warm sunshine, turning stormy Thursday

MN weather: Warm sunshine, turning stormy Thursday

Expect warm sunshine and mostly sunny skies during the day on Thursday before turning stormy at night. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s across much of the state.
    • Rain showers and storms are likely to develop in central Minnesota Thursday night into Friday morning.
    • An excessive heat watch is in effect for the weekend, with feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A warm and sunny Thursday gives way to rain and storms at night. 

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and light westerly winds at 5-15 mph. 

Highs reach the mid-80s for much of Minnesota, with slightly cooler temperatures in northeastern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 86 degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s. 

A few isolated showers are possible in northern Minnesota during the day. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning for central Minnesota. 

(FOX 9)

Hazy, hot and humid weekend

What's next:

Friday turns more humid with dew points climbing into the low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. 

An extreme heat watch is in effect for central and southern Minnesota this weekend, expanding into northern regions on Sunday. Temperatures in the low and mid-90s will combine with tropical-style humidity and push the heat index values above 100 degrees.  

Storm chances return early next week, along with more comfortable highs in the 70s. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

Weather ForecastMinnesota