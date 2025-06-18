Minnesota weather: Filtered sunshine and warm, with stray storms on Wednesday

The Brief Sunshine starts the day before clouds and a few isolated storms develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures reach the upper 70s and low 80s, with the Twin Cities topping out near 81 degrees. A warming trend begins on Thursday, with highs in the 90s expected for this weekend.



Wednesday will bring filtered sunshine and warm temperatures, with a few stray storms possible during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds through the afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible later in the day, but most of the state will stay dry.

Temperatures are seasonable across much of Minnesota, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 81 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will clear as temperatures dip into the 50s and 60s.

(FOX 9)

Turning hot and steamy

What's next:

Thursday turns warmer as sunshine and southerly winds push temperatures into the mid-80s. A few isolated rumbles are possible late Thursday into early Friday.

Friday will feel steamy with highs in the upper 80s and rising dew points. The weekend brings even more heat with highs in the low to mid-90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Storm chances return early next week, along with more comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and mid-80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: