Minnesota weather: Warmer and sunny Tuesday; few showers to finish the workweek

While Tuesday brings sunshine and warmer temperatures, multiple rounds of rain are possible for the remainder of the workweek.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning clouds will clear for plenty of afternoon sunshine and light southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures are on the warmer side in southwestern and central Minnesota, with highs in the 80s. Areas in northeastern Minnesota are a bit cooler in the 60s and 70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 82 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures dip into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

(FOX 9)

Rain on the way

What's next:

Multiple rounds of showers and rumbles are possible from Wednesday into Friday, with the highest chance of rain occurring during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler for the rest of the week, with highs ranging from the low to mid-70s.

The weekend looks much drier and calmer with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures warm back into the low 80s heading into next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: