Minnesota weather: Seasonable, humid Tuesday; quiet, pleasant days ahead

It'll be seasonable but a touch humid on Tuesday in Minnesota, with northern Minnesota under an air quality alert due to more smoke from wildfires in Canada.

What to expect on Tuesday

Local perspective:

The Twin Cities will see highs in the 80s on Tuesday, but it'll be a little humid.

Tuesday night, it'll be mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s for the Twin Cities. Showers are possible in southern Minnesota.

Air quality alert in northern Minnesota

Smoky skies:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for much of central and northern Minnesota for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The air quality alert took effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday and is in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday. MPCA officials say winds out of the northwest will move heavy surface smoke from wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan into northern Minnesota Tuesday morning. Wildfire smoke will spread into central Minnesota throughout the day, and could continue into southern Minnesota late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

7-day forecast

What's next:

Looking ahead, it'll be quiet and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s to finish out the week in the Twin Cities metro.

Wednesday's high is forecast to be around 79 degrees in the Twin Cities, with a couple sprinkles possible and a slight northeast breeze.

Thursday is looking sunny, with highs in the upper 70s. Expect the same for Friday and much of the weekend.

