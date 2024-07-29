Minnesota weather: Hot and humid again Monday with far less breeze

Get ready for another hot and humid day on Monday with far less breeze.

Monday’s forecast

We could see a reasonable active pattern for the next few days with chances for scattered storms, but not everyone will get wet each time.

There are chances of thunderstorms on Monday that will last through early morning. Cloud coverage will linger before moving out for a brighter afternoon.

Monday afternoon looks tranquil, hot, and humid, with a daytime high of 87 degrees in the metro area. There will also be less breeze than over the weekend, making for less comfortable conditions.

Temperatures cool slightly overnight with lows in the 70s and upper 60s. Scattered thunderstorms could return overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, with the best opportunity for development in western Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Looking ahead

The overnight storms will fall apart and fade away on Tuesday, making for another hot and steamy afternoon. The heat will build with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees.

Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night near the Iowa border. But Wednesday afternoon and into the evening offer the best chance for widespread rain.

Thursday is more of the same, but the humidity will lower slightly by Friday and into this upcoming weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: