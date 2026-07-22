Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine, comfortable temperatures Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday brings sunny skies and comfortable temperatures across Minnesota. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s with low humidity and a light northerly breeze. The weekend turns hot and humid as temperatures climb back into the 90s.



Wednesday brings another beautiful day with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the 70s across Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A few morning clouds will give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine as highs climb into the 70s statewide. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 78 degrees, slightly below the average of 84 degrees.

The afternoon is less breezy with northerly winds at around 5 mph.

Wednesday night stays clear, calm and cool as overnight lows dip into the upper 50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Seasonable warmth returns Thursday with highs in the low to mid-80s and a few clouds. Temperatures hold in the 80s Friday as southwest winds usher in warmer temperatures and increased humidity heading into the weekend.

The heat returns Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 90s. A few overnight thunderstorms are also possible.

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week as temperatures hold in the 90s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)