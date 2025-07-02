Minnesota weather: Stray rumble Wednesday, turning hot and humid for the 4th of July

The Brief It's a warm and mostly sunny Wednesday with a stray storm possible in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday turn hot and humid, with heat index values in the 90s. Storms return Friday night into Saturday for the holiday weekend.



It’s a warm and mostly sunny Wednesday in Minnesota, though an isolated afternoon storm is possible.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

what to expect:

A few showers and storms will move through western and northern Minnesota early Wednesday, followed by a mix of sunshine and the occasional passing cloud. An isolated pop-up storm is possible in the afternoon, but most of Minnesota will stay dry.

Temperatures climb into the mid-80s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities topping out at around 87 degrees. Winds stay light from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s under a mostly clear sky.

(FOX 9)

Hot and humid 4th of July

Holiday weekend forecast:

Thursday brings sunshine, rising dew points and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Friday turns hot and humid with temperatures close to 90 degrees and dew points nearing 70, making for a sticky Independence Day. This combo of hot and sticky weather will create feels like temperatures well into the 90s.

Storm chances return late Friday and are looking more likely to occur after sunset and into Saturday of the holiday weekend. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms create interruptions on Saturday with a little cooldown for Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: